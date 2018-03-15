The KarJenner Sisters' Sexiest Baby Bump Moments
Kim, Khloé, Kourtney and Kylie proudly embrace their pregnancy curves (as they should!)
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
KHLOÉ GIVES A SNEAK PEEK AT HER MATERNITY LINE
The silhouette! Her growing baby bump! The expectant star's campaign for her Good Mama line is almost too much to handle.
KHLOÉ MODELS TOPLESS
The Revenge Body star ditches her bra to show off her maternity jeans, which are featured in the mom to be's new Good Mama line.
KYLIE FLAUNTS HER BUMP IN A STRAPLESS DRESS
The Life of Kylie star and new mom to daughter Stormi, whom she shares with boyfriend Travis Scott, is seen here embracing her burgeoning baby bump — one of the more intimate moments featured in her 11-minute video, which showcased her pregnancy journey.
KHLOÉ & KYLIE TEAM UP FOR A SISTER SHOOT
The sisters, who were both pregnant at the time, posed in cropped sweaters and underwear for their joint maternity photo shoot.
KIM POSTS A NUDE SELFIE
While pregnant with son Saint — her second child with husband Kanye West — Kim clapped back at body-shamers with a nude mirror selfie. "Everyone's body is different, every pregnancy is very different!" she captioned the pic. "I've learned to love my body at every stage!"
KIM ROCKS A VERY SHEER OUTFIT
Kim, who was pregnant with Saint West here, opts for a see-through lacy number while attending the 2015 LACMA Art+Film Gala.
KOURTNEY SPORTS A FORM-FITTING JUMPSUIT
"It just really enhanced everything — it's such a blessing," Kourtney, pictured here in a fitted white lace jumpsuit, told Harper's Bazaar of welcoming son Reign with then-boyfriend Scott Disick.