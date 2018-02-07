Did You Know Stormi Webster, Chicago West & Co. Have Their Own Emojis?

Proof Kim, Kylie, Rob and Kourtney’s little ones are just as animated as their famous parents

By @gracegavilanes

Posted on

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

STORMI WEBSTER

Forget sugar, spice and everything nice! Kylie Jenner's baby girl's given name reminds us of thunder, lightening and everything cool — just like her mama. 

CHICAGO WEST

The bear emoji is synonymous with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's newest bundle of joy. Why? Uncle Rob Kardashian tweeted a telling hint — a bear emoji for the Chicago Bears — ahead of Kimye's baby name reveal.

Black Chyna/Isntagram

DREAM RENÉE KARDASHIAN

She's parents Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's dream come true, considering she's always smiling and cooing in every 'gram we've seen of her — and there's no better way to describe their daughter than with a peaceful, sleepy-face emoji.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

SAINT WEST

Kim and Kanye's son met his match: An angel emoji that just so happens to complement his name (and too-cute face).

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

REIGN ASTON DISICK

Introducing a crown (emoji) fit for the son of Lord Disick and Kourtney Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

NORTH WEST

For Kim and Kanye's oldest daughter, North, who remains positive and still looks up (get it??) to her famous parents.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

PENELOPE SCOTLAND DISICK

Although Kourtney and Scott's second child goes by Penelope, North's BFF and cousin's preferred emoji is Scotland's flag — for her middle name.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

MASON DASH DISICK

Kourtney and Scott's eldest son's moniker is celebrated with a "dash" emoji, for his middle name, which also pays tribute to the reality star's late father.

