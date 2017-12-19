Kids Run the Show on Day 19 of the KarJenner Christmas Card Reveal - See the Cute Group Shot

It’s a group affair once more in the latest piece of the KarJenner Christmas card puzzle — and the kids are in charge.

The newest installment of the 25-day series features Reign Aston, 3, North, 4½, Penelope Scotland, 5, and Mason Dash, 8, entertaining their moms, grandmothers and aunt Khloé Kardashian (who holds youngest family member Dream Renée, 13 months, on her lap).

As the little ones run around, Khloé, Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kris’ mother Mary Jo “M.J.” Houghton look on with unmistakable pride.

DAY 19 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Dec 19, 2017 at 10:44am PST

DAY 18 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Dec 18, 2017 at 9:13am PST

DAY 12 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Dec 12, 2017 at 8:57am PST

The newest snap in the reveal features 10 individuals — the largest number so far after day 13’s photo, which also marked the series debut of Kris, 62, M.J., 83, and expectant mom Khloé, 33.

As of day 19, Kris’ only two children who haven’t appeared in the photos are Rob Kardashian and Kylie Jenner who, like Khloé, is also expecting a baby but has not personally confirmed her pregnancy.

DAY 9- MASON & DREAM A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Dec 9, 2017 at 9:56am PST

It’s unknown at this point whether Kylie, 20, will make an appearance in the annual family card, but her absence has been on par with reality star and makeup mogul’s more private demeanor as of late.

“For everything that she wants done, like her nails, she has people come to her house. She rarely leaves her house, and it’s mostly for doctor’s appointments,” a source told PEOPLE recently.

Added the source of Kylie, whose baby girl on the way with boyfriend Travis Scott is the first child for both, “Not wanting to get out much, her focus has instead been on buying things online for the baby.”