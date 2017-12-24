Day 24 of the KarJenner’s piece-by-piece Christmas card countdown featured another group photo — but it’s missing a few important members.

In the Christmas Eve edition, the ladies and children of the family posed in their coordinating jeans and white shirts, once again, with Kendall Jenner making her first reappearance since her solo shot on day 12.

Noticeably absent, however, was her sister Kylie Jenner. The 20-year-old makeup mogul — who is expecting her first child, a baby girl, with boyfriend Travis Scott — has yet to make her debut in the series by photographer Eli Russell Linnetz, and there’s only one day to go.

Khloé Kardashian — who officially confirmed her pregnancy news on Wednesday — stood in the center of the new photo, holding niece Dream Kardashian. Next to them, Kris Jenner and Kris’ mother Mary Jo “M.J.” Houghton smiled happily.

Kim Kardashian West, on the other hand, opted for a more serious look as she held son Saint, 2, and put her hand on the shoulder of daughter North, 4. Though Kanye West has made multiple appearances in the unveiling — most recently in an adorable photo showing him playing with Saint for day 22 — he was not included in the latest snap.

Also absent was Kourtney Kardashian‘s son Reign Aston, though the mom of three smiled while sandwiched between son Mason Dash, 8, and daughter Penelope, 5. Rob Kardashian also hasn’t appeared in any of the photos. (Kourtney later posted an extra shot from the shoot, showing Reign with a wrapped present as cousin Saint is in the background surrounded by his own stash of gifts.)

It’s unknown if Kylie will be in the annual family card, but her absence has been on par with reality star’s more private demeanor in recent months.

“For everything that she wants done, like her nails, she has people come to her house. She rarely leaves her house, and it’s mostly for doctor’s appointments,” a source told PEOPLE recently.

Added the source of Kylie, “Not wanting to get out much, her focus has instead been on buying things online for the baby.”

Another insider said that Kylie is due in February, and already has a name picked out for her daughter.