Kanye West ‘Would Want a Family of Five or Six’ with Kim Kardashian West ‘If It Was Up to Him’: Source

Kanye West is looking forward to being a daddy again!

On Tuesday, PEOPLE confirmed that the rapper and wife Kim Kardashian West — who just celebrated their third wedding anniversary in May — have hired a surrogate to carry their third baby. And according to a source close to the couple, West, 40, would be open to adding two more children to their growing family.

“He would want a family of five or six if it was up to him,” the source tells PEOPLE.

“After having Saint, Kim was told she couldn’t carry another baby — that it would be too dangerous,” says the source. “And she was okay with that.”

During her pregnancies with 4-year-old daughter North and 18-month-old son Saint, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star suffered from placenta accreta, a condition in which the placenta grows into the wall of the womb and prevents it from easily detaching at the time of birth.

“My doctor had to stick his entire arm in me and detach the placenta with his hand, scraping it away from my uterus with his fingernails. How disgusting and painful!!!” Kardashian West, 36, previously wrote in her blog about giving birth to North while dealing with placenta accreta.

“After both her pregnancy experiences — which no secret, weren’t great for her — she was content with two. But even after having Saint and knowing everything, Kanye was already talking about having more kids,” the source explains.

Though West was ready to expand their brood sooner than later, “Kim on the other hand definitely needed to give it some time and consideration before even thinking about options for more kids,” says the source.

“But even from the beginning she would make funny comments like, ‘Who knows what will happen … Kanye will probably convince me [to have more kids]!’ ” the source explains, and adds, “And she did warm to the idea!”

On Wednesday, a second source close to the Kimoji creator told PEOPLE that Kardashian West “thinks her kids have grown up too fast” and is excited about the idea of having a baby in their family again.

“As Saint got bigger though, she talked more and more about a third baby,” said the source.

“She really misses having a baby in the family,” the source added. “They looked for a while before they found the perfect surrogate.”