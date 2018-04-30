Saint Gives Sister Chicago a Sweet Smooch in New Snap Shared by Dad Kanye West: 'We Got Love'

Chicago‘s big brother’s got her back — and her kisses!

Saint, 2, lays a sweet smooch on his 3-month-old baby sister in a photo the duo’s proud dad Kanye West tweeted Monday, showing little Chicago lounging in a carrier while Saint leans down to kiss the infant.

“We got love,” the 40-year-old rapper and fashion designer wrote.

we got love pic.twitter.com/MQETaIchBf — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 30, 2018

The kids’ mama Kim Kardashian West raved about Saint’s love for Chicago during a visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show Monday.

“He loves his little sister. He’s so sweet with her. I always have to watch out for him — he smothers her, and he has this really big hair so he just jumps in her crib.”

And what about the couple’s 4½-year-old daughter North? “She’s better than she was with Saint,” Kardashian West shares of how her oldest child is taking to being a big sister for a second time.

North found a lady bug 🐜 🐛 🕷 😊🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/eZxxEucALw — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Kim Kardashian Instagram

The sweet new photos of West’s adorable children come in the middle of a Twitter spree he has been on as of late, musing on the social-media platform about everything from politics to his upcoming new music, to his Yeezy brand and the importance of “positive vibes.”

“Kanye is a person who by nature just revs really high and is really active and expends a lot of energy and will work and work and work … and then hits a wall,” a source told PEOPLE last week. “I’ve seen that a million times. I’ve seen him fall asleep sitting up, just from pushing himself, not sleeping properly. That’s part of being Kanye.”

Added the source, “I need to be clear: Everyone is safe around him.”

A friend of West’s added, “He wants to be friendly. He wants to talk to you. But it’s just a bit off. Like he’s being overly excitable about things that aren’t really that exciting. Kanye can be trying when he’s like this; it’s very hard to deal with right now.”