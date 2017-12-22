The West boys!

On day 22 of the KarJenner family’s mysterious, piece-by-piece Christmas photo reveal, Kanye West and his son Saint are getting in some one-on-one guy time.

The rapper, 40, is pictured holding his 2-year-old high above his head as he stares up at his son with a big grin.

“DAY 22 – MY BOYS,” proud wife and mom Kim Kardashian West, 37, captioned the sweet snapshot on Instagram.

Eli Russell Linnetz

On day 21 of the Christmas photo reveal, West and Kardashian West struck a serious pose while their two children were adorably distracted by other aspects of the shoot’s set.

Although the family of four is evenly split — the couple are also parents to 4½-year-old daughter North — that won’t be true for much longer.

West and Kardashian West are preparing for the upcoming birth of their third child, and second daughter, whom will arrive via surrogate.

The soon-to-be mom of three confirmed the exciting news during a tease of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in September.

DAY 21- West Family A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Dec 21, 2017 at 7:05am PST

To keep with the theme, the third addition will no doubt have a unique name just like her siblings — with a little help from big sis!

“Kim and Kanye are letting North help with naming the baby,” a source told PEOPLE recently, adding that guests at the reality star’s baby shower “wrote down favorite names for the baby,” as well.

DAY 18 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Dec 18, 2017 at 9:13am PST

The source said that Kardashian West “isn’t going crazy” with shopping this time around, explaining, “You can tell that she is an experienced mom and knows the essentials that the baby will need.”

Not only are the West bunch expecting a new baby, but Kardashian West’s sisters Kylie Jenner and Khloé are also pregnant, the latter of whom officially confirmed her news on Wednesday.

“My greatest dream realized,” Khloé, 33, wrote on Instagram alongside a bump picture. “We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient.”