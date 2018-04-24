Kanye West and Daughter North Dance (with Dolls!) to Michael Jackson's Songs 'All Morning'

Kanye West and daughter North had a Thriller morning!

On Tuesday, the father of three shared an adorable photo of his 4½-year-old playing with her dolls — including a collectible Michael Jackson figurine and one in the rapper’s likeness.

“We danced to music Michael all morning,” West, 40, captioned the photo of North, who was dressed in whimsical rabbit-print pajamas. The sweet moment appeared to be only between the duo, as 3-month-old daughter Chicago and 2-year-old son Saint were not pictured.

Jackson’s influence on West’s music career has been prominent. Not only does the husband of Kim Kardashian West look up to the late King of Pop but West also previously sampled Jackson’s 1982 hit “P.Y.T.” on his 2007 single, “Good Life.”

and we danced to music Michael all morning pic.twitter.com/cLGK1lIOp8 — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 24, 2018

me and Mike 😂 pic.twitter.com/E79Uja1sBs — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 24, 2018

West’s photo of North and her dolls comes one day after Kardashian shared an image of their entire brood. Taken from inside an airplane, the shot includes an extremely smiley Kanye and their three children.

“Party of 5,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wrote in the caption.

The snap is the second complete family portrait Kardashian has shared with her followers since daughter Chicago’s Jan. 15 birth. Shortly following Easter weekend, the KKW Beauty mogul shared the first-ever image of her entire family of five.

Along with spending time with his kids, West has been busy in the studio as he gets ready for the release of his next musical project. “My album is 7 songs,” he tweeted Thursday, following up by sharing the date of June 1.

The musician and fashion designer also announced he will be releasing a collaboration album with Kid Cudi under the group name Kids See Ghost, due out June 8.