Kanye and Kim Kardashian West Pose for Sweet Holiday Photo with Saint and North

The Wests are stylishly committing their last holiday season as a family of four to memory.

On Friday, Kim Kardashian West posted a festive snapshot of herself, husband Kanye West and their kids Saint, 2, and North, 4½, dressed to the nines while posing in front of an elaborately decorated tree at Kris Jenner‘s annual Christmas Eve party.

For the event, Kardashian West wore a vintage floral-print Dior dress featuring cap sleeves, a high neck and stripes across the bust. West looked dashing (and warm!) in a long black coat, while Saint and North matched their dad in darker hues.

“Happy Holidays,” Kardashian West wrote in the caption.

The sweet family photo comes four days after the conclusion of the KarJenners’ holiday-card countdown. West, 40, Kardashian West, 37, and their kids starred in multiple installments during the 25-day piece-by-piece reveal, with the reality star even sharing a solo shot of Saint on day five — his 2nd birthday.

“DAY 5- HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my beautiful boy Saint! I love you so much! You don’t even understand!!!” the proud mom captioned the photo, showing the little boy rocking a pair of jeans against a white background and holding up a wrapped gift.

The spouses are currently expecting their third child and second daughter, via surrogate. Sisters Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian are expecting their first children — and the latter has a holiday wish for her baby boy on the way that will likely extend to her entire family, including her soon-to-arrive nieces.

“The biggest holiday tradition I’m going to take from my mom is how she makes everything look perfect and feel incredibly special,” Kardashian, 33, recently revealed on her website and app, admitting she “can’t wait” to pass that on to her “little one, one day.”