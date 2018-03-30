Kanye West Can't Stop Smiling on a Family Trip to the Zoo with Kim Kardashian, North and Saint

The Wests take the San Diego Zoo!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West enjoyed a family trip to the beloved KarJenner destination in California as documented on the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star’s Instagram Story and Snapchat Thursday.

“Thank you @sandiegozoo,” Kardashian West, 37, captioned one of the photos in her series that included a rare smiley picture of her rapper husband, 40, as he hugged their 2-year-old son Saint.

The couple’s oldest child, North, 4, showed off her adorably goofy side in two pictures, one of which she gave a peace sign to the camera. The big sister was also able to feed one of the zoo’s elephants as well as have photos ops with a hippopotamus and a pair of penguins.

Not pictured was youngest West family member, 2-month-old baby girl Chicago, who was born on Jan. 15.

Kim and her siblings, Kourtney, Khloé and Rob, have been visiting the zoo since they were young. Momager Kris Jenner even revealed that she had her first birthday party there during an episode of KUWTK.

And it appears to visits to the zoo have become a regular tradition for North and Saint as well!

The West family’s zoo outing comes days after the parents of three took their daughter to Washington D.C. to participate in the March of Our Lives protest, which was organized by the student survivors of the Parkland, Florida, school massacre.

“I’m so happy I got to share this moment with these two,” Kardashian West captioned an image of her husband and her daughter. “I hope North remembers this forever,” she added.

Earlier this month, sources told PEOPLE that despite how busy Kim and Kanye are with their packed schedules, they always find time to prioritize their kids.

The father of three is believed to be working on new music while his wife continues to build her KKW Beauty empire.

“They don’t have the most traditional way of raising their kids because they’re so busy,” a source told PEOPLE. “When they’re not together, Kim and Kanye FaceTime with the kids and talk to them as much as they can.