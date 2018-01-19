Kanye and Kim Kardashian West know how to choose some pretty creative names.

The couple welcomed their third child, a daughter, on Monday, with Kardashian West sharing on Friday after days of fan speculation that her name is Chicago — nicknamed Chi, pronounced “Shy.”

While the new parents of three haven’t commented on the reasoning behind their name choice yet, fans of the 40-year-old musician will recognize Chicago as the city he grew up in.

North, Saint & Chi — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 19, 2018

I LOOOOOOOOOOVE her name 😍😍😍😍 hey Chi (shy) https://t.co/Ikd0ay3DsO — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 19, 2018

West and the KKW Beauty mogul, 37, have kept mostly mum about the reasoning behind the names of their older two children Saint, 2, and North, 4½. But in 2013, shortly after North’s birth, Kris Jenner dished on the significance of her granddaughter’s directional moniker.

“I love the name North — I’m pro North, absolutely,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians matriarch, 62, said on The View.

“The way [Kim] explained it to me was that North means highest power and she says that North is their highest point together,” she added. “I thought that was very sweet.”

North West Source: Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

Kanye and Saint West Eli Russell Linnetz

As far as the couple’s second child was concerned, a friend of theirs told PEOPLE following Saint’s birth in December 2015 that West was “going back and forth for a while” before deciding on his name.

“It needed to mean something and he agonized over it, probably even more than Kim,” said the pal. “Kanye believes that a name is extremely important and that it’s the first sense of identity that we have.”

“He believes that people live up to their names, which is why he wanted a name with spiritual significance,” the source continued, adding that West took the lead on naming North as well.

At the time, an E! News insider shared that the couple chose Saint because they viewed him as “a blessing,” especially considering “she had such a difficult pregnancy.”

Saint and Kim Kardashian West Kim Kardashian/Instagram

West wasn’t at all worried about his son’s name sounding out of the ordinary. As the friend explained to PEOPLE, the rapper believed it would simply take time for people to get used to Saint.

“He told me, ‘Everyone freaks out, but you can get used to any name,’ ” said the friend. “Before you know it, Saint West will seem normal, because that’s just who he is.”

Jenner seemed to be on the same page in 2013, pointing out on The View that North’s full name wasn’t an issue. “You don’t walk around calling somebody North West — you just [call them by their first name],” she said.