Kanye West Spends Time with Daughter North Amid Twitter Rant

Just call North the insect whisperer.

The 4½-year-old oldest child of Kanye West and wife Kim Kardashian West is making friends with a ladybug in a new snap shared to West’s Twitter account Wednesday, gazing down at the tiny creature resting on her finger.

“North found a lady bug 🐜 🐛 🕷 😊,” wrote West, ending the tweet with more than 30 flame emojis.

The duo’s father-daughter bonding continues from Tuesday, when the dad of three (he and Kardashian West, 37, are also parents to daughter Chicago, 3 months, and 2-year-old son Saint) shared a photo of North playing with a variety of dolls — including a collectible Michael Jackson figurine and one in her dad’s likeness.

“We danced to music Michael all morning,” West tweeted alongside the cute image.

The sweet new photo comes in the middle of a Twitter spree the 40-year-old rapper has been on as of late, musing on the social-media platform about everything from his upcoming new music to his Yeezy brand and the importance of “positive vibes.”

“Kanye is a person who by nature just revs really high and is really active and expends a lot of energy and will work and work and work … and then hits a wall,” a source told PEOPLE Tuesday. “I’ve seen that a million times. I’ve seen him fall asleep sitting up, just from pushing himself, not sleeping properly. That’s part of being Kanye.”

Added the source, “I need to be clear: everyone is safe around him.”

“He wants to engage,” a friend of West’s added. “He wants to be friendly. He wants to talk to you. But it’s just a bit off. Like he’s being overly excitable about things that aren’t really that exciting. Kanye can be trying when he’s like this; it’s very hard to deal with right now.”

After several sources told PEOPLE that West has cut off contact with multiple people in his inner circle, he also confirmed on Twitter that he’s stopped working with any managers (which have included Izvor “Izzy” Zivkovic and Scooter Braun).

“I no longer have a manager. I can’t be managed,” the rapper tweeted Wednesday morning, following up quickly with, “I’m nobody’s ‘client.’ ”

West also claimed he got rid of his “last lawyer” — “Because he wouldn’t come to work full time,” wrote the star. “I also asked my last manager to come work full time for Yeezy of course the last lawyer and manager said no. So now I hired a CEO and a CFO and i have two full time lawyers as of now.”