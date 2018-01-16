Kanye West couldn’t be more excited about his third child with wife Kim Kardashian West — whom the couple welcomed via surrogate on Monday — and is texting his friends with the happy news.

A source close to the 40-year-old rapper tells PEOPLE that West is completely ready to be a dad for the third time. “He’s so excited,” says the insider. “He said that being a dad is what he does best.”

The insider says that West has always been a “hands-on” dad to son Saint, 2, and daughter North, 4½.

“He does everything that a dad does,” explains the source. “Even diaper duty. Kanye knows how to change a diaper 100 percent! That’s very important to him.”

Kanye and Kim Kardashian West Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

The source, who previously told PEOPLE how the couple was in nesting mode, says that West credits his children with helping him through some difficult times.

The couple went through some dark days in 2016 — she was robbed in Paris; he had a mental breakdown. But after learning they were expecting a daughter, they entered a happy time of their life.

“Kanye says that his children have saved his life,” says the source. “This one in particular came along after a very dark time. He’s so in love with his kids.”

Eli Russell Linnetz

Kanye and Kim Kardashian West with their kids North and Saint ELI RUSSELL LINNETZ

Kardashian West, 37, revealed Tuesday that the couple’s third child and second daughter had arrived, sharing the baby’s birth date, time and weight on her website.

“We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care,” she wrote.

“North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister,” added the new mom of three, noting that her baby girl was “healthy” and “beautiful.”