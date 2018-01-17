Kanye and Kim Kardashian West are still deep in the name game.

The couple, who welcomed their baby girl via surrogate on Monday, have yet to make a final decision on their daughter’s name.

“They still don’t have a name,” a source tells PEOPLE. “They’ve been thinking about it for months and they want to make sure it’s right.”

Adds the source, “They will get there eventually!”

On Wednesday, West, 40, confirmed that the couple — already parents to son Saint, 2, and daughter North, 4½ — are still trying to settle on a moniker when he was photographed arriving to work in Los Angeles.

“Can’t think of a name!” West told photographers, prompting one of them to suggest Donda after his late mother. The new dad of three, who was all smiles as he made his way into the office, laughed and responded, “Oh, that’s fire.”

Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

Kardashian West, 37, announced the Monday arrival of her and husband West’s baby girl on Tuesday, sharing the new addition’s birth date, time and weight on her website.

“We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care,” she wrote, adding that Saint and North were “especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.”