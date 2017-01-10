Ace Turns 1! Kandi Burruss Celebrates Her Son’s First Birthday

Ace soared to new heights for his first birthday!

The youngest child of Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s Kandi Burruss celebrated turning 1 with family and friends at Kids Planet in Jonesboro, Georgia on Sunday. While there, guests enjoyed an aviation-themed party with a color scheme of red, blue and yellow.

They called the event “#FlyingAce1stBirthday,” Burruss tells PEOPLE.

“Ace has many definitions but one definition is a military aircraft pilot who has destroyed five or more enemy aircrafts,” the proud mom, who shares baby Ace with husband Todd Tucker, explains. “So we decided to go with the flying ace theme.”

As for her life as a new mom, Burruss — who is also mom to her 13-year-old daughter Riley and stepmom to Tucker’s daughter Kaela — said she’s enjoyed this past year.

“It’s been awesome!” she gushed. “Ace is the best son in the world!”

Among the guests invited to the party was Xscape bandmate Tameka “Tiny” Harris, who attended with her and estranged husband T.I.‘s youngest child, daughter Heiress.

But her baby did more than eat some cake during his big day. The family also celebrated his latest milestone: walking!

“He just started walking, right on time for his party,” she said.

On Thursday, Burruss took to Instagram to share a video of Ace making some of his first solo steps, captioning the clip, “Walking in time to play & have fun for the bday party! #Ace is birthday is tomorrow!”

Walking in time to play & have fun for the bday party! #Ace is birthday is tomorrow! A video posted by Ace Wells Tucker (@acewellstucker) on Jan 5, 2017 at 9:51am PST

And the happy mom is already excited for his next milestone.

“I’m looking forward to him talking,” she said. “Two years old is when it gets fun!”

Just a few weeks before Ace’s big birthday, the family celebrated the holidays with a family trip to Florida’s Disney World. And from the looks of it, the then-soon-to-be birthday boy was all too thrilled to experience his first trip to the Happiest Place on Earth.

“Merry Christmas from me and [Ace] from Disney World,” Todd captioned a selfie of the two on Instagram. “Enjoy your holiday and be safe!”