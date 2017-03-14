Kacie Boguskie Gaston is about to become a mom of two!

The two-time Bachelor contestant shared on Instagram and her blog Monday that she and husband Rusty Gaston will welcomed their second child, a baby girl, due Aug. 21.

The couple revealed the sex of the baby in a video posted to Twitter, showing Rusty stepping up to the plate to hit a ball that explodes into pink dust.

“We’ve been keeping a little secret,” Kacie captioned a recent photo of herself, Rusty and their 18-month-old son Ranger, with a balloon saying “Big Brother.”

“Baby number 2 will be joining our family in August!” she added to the snap, in which Rusty is wearing a pink shirt — perhaps an early clue into their second child’s sex?

On Kacie’s related blog post, she admitted that soon becoming part of the “2 under 2” club was a little nerve-wracking, but the family is excited nonetheless.

“It sounds a little crazy, but I love the idea of these two growing up close together and while we’re already in diapers, we may as well keep buying them!” she wrote in her blog.

On the blog today I'm talking about our growing family and not knowing what to expect. Please check it out and leave your suggestions on how to prepare for baby 2!! 👶🏼 #kaciegastonblog #growingfamily #baby2ontheway A post shared by Kacie Gaston (@kaciegaston) on Mar 13, 2017 at 9:47am PDT

“There is so much to be thankful for as your family grows, but there’s also so many unanswered questions, just like when you’re expecting your first child,” she continues. “We are now wondering what will life be like with a toddler running around and a newborn at home? There will be very little ‘nap when the baby naps’ this time around.”

One more thing to consider? How their son will react to having a little sibling in the house, and therefore no more full rein over his parents’ attention.

“We are trying to expose him to as many babies as we can and soon enough he will have a baby to carry around himself!” Kacie writes of Ranger.