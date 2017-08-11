And baby makes four!

Two-time Bachelor contestant Kacie Boguskie Gaston welcomed her second child, a baby girl, on Tuesday, Aug. 8, she announced Thursday on Instagram.

Daughter Everly Sue Gaston — originally due on Aug. 21 — was born at 1:10 p.m., weighing in at 6 lbs., 1 oz. She measured 19½ inches long.

“Just when we thought we couldn’t love anymore, our hearts doubled in size,” the new mom of two captioned a sweet snap of her newborn sleeping.

The new addition joins the former reality star and her husband Rusty Gaston’s son Ranger, 2 next month.

“Ranger is already in love and loving his role as big brother!” Boguskie Gaston adds.

In March, Boguskie Gaston took to Twitter to share that she was expecting again, revealing the sex of her baby on the way with a clip showing Rusty hitting a ball that exploded into pink dust.

Friday has us all 🤗🤗 A post shared by Kacie Gaston (@kaciegaston) on Jul 28, 2017 at 6:12am PDT

“We’ve been keeping a little secret,” she teased shortly before posting the video, sharing a photo of the then-family of three with Ranger holding a big brother balloon.

“We are trying to expose him to as many babies as we can and soon enough he will have a baby to carry around himself!” Boguskie Gaston wrote on her blog after her big announcement.