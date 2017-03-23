Beach Babies! Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley and Husband Roger Mathews Share Adorable Photos from Tropical Family Vacation

It may not be the Jersey Shore, but Jenni “JWoww” Farley is having a blast at this beach.

The former reality star, 31, and her husband Roger Mathews took to Instagram this week to share photos of their family vacation at CeBlue Villas and Beach Resort in Crocus Bay, Anguilla.

“His right arm is sectional. Like a sofa. It unscrews in five muffin looking pieces,” Mathews jokingly captioned a bathtub snap of their son Greyson Valor, 10 months.

“Sometimes I screw his hand onto his shoulder so he looks like a seal just to mess with him,” Mathews continued in the hilarious caption. “He can still eat a donut with it attached to his shoulder. Video coming soon. God I love this kid.”

Mathews continued his outpouring of love for his family with a sweet bathtub snap, showing his son, 2½-year-old daughter Meilani Alexandra and three other kids enjoying sudsy fun in their swimsuits.

“The greatest gift to a parent is watching your children enjoying life in this crazy world where there are no guarantees,” writes the proud father and husband, 41.

“We are so blessed to experience such worldly things and I must give my wife credit to make much of it possible.”

Farley couldn’t help joining in on sharing the adorable family snaps, posting one of herself, Greyson and Meilani, with the latter outfitted in princess attire from head to toe.

“My babies,” she captioned the photo simply.