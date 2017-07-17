Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Dresses Up as Belle for Daughter Meilani's Princess Birthday Party - See All the Sweet Photos

Jenni “JWoww” Farley knows how to throw one magical party.

Joined by her family and best friend — fellow Jersey Shore alum Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi — Farley threw a Disney Princess-themed party for her daughter Meilani Alexandra‘s 3rd birthday over the weekend, going all out with costumes, presents and cake pops.

Outfitted in a Belle costume from Beauty and the Beast — along with husband Roger Mathews, who went as the Beast — the 31-year-old posted several cute pics from the party.

“What dreams are made of 🦋 @cakepopsbyjenn you are truly one of a kind 💖 your cake displays are beyond magnificent. balloons by @elballoons,” Farley captioned a photo series, including one of herself with her husband in front of the bash’s dessert table.

What dreams are made of 🦋 @cakepopsbyjenn you are truly one of a kind 💖 your cake displays are beyond magnificent. balloons by @elballoons A post shared by Jenni JWOWW (@jwoww) on Jul 16, 2017 at 2:45pm PDT

She didn't want them to leave 💖🦋 @perfectprincesspartiesnj A post shared by Jenni JWOWW (@jwoww) on Jul 16, 2017 at 4:03pm PDT

A post shared by Jenni JWOWW (@jwoww) on Jul 16, 2017 at 9:14am PDT

When @snipteasehair makes your daughter feel like a princess. Dress by @bellethreads crown by @lovecrushcrowns A post shared by Jenni JWOWW (@jwoww) on Jul 16, 2017 at 11:15am PDT

Farley posted multiple adorable photos and one video of her daughter dressed as a little princess (Rapunzel, to be exact). In one snap, the 3-year-old is being hugged by Ariel, Belle and Sleeping Beauty.

“She didn’t want them to leave 💖🦋 @perfectprincesspartiesnj,” the mom of two wrote.

Ahead of the party, Farley shared a photo of herself in the village Belle costume, with the caption “ready for meilanis bday” embedded on the mirror selfie.

@perfectprincesspartiesnj just made meilanis dream come true 💖 I just cried 😩😩😩😩 A post shared by Jenni JWOWW (@jwoww) on Jul 16, 2017 at 12:37pm PDT

Having the best time at Meilani's Princess Birthday Party! Nothing better than Princess Best Friends 👧🏽👧🏻👑 #MiniMes #GodDaughter #SassyGirls A post shared by Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi (@snooki) on Jul 16, 2017 at 12:05pm PDT

Crying. #SissyIsInHeaven #ICriedTho #MyBabygirl #ShesStunning #ProudMama 😩 A post shared by Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi (@snooki) on Jul 16, 2017 at 1:23pm PDT

Polizzi shared some photos too, including a sweet snap of her daughter Giovanna Marie, 2½, and Meilani standing together in princess costumes.

“Having the best time at Meilani’s Princess Birthday Party! Nothing better than Princess Best Friends 👧🏽👧🏻👑 #MiniMes #GodDaughter #SassyGirls,” Polizzi captioned the photo.

Polizzi — who is married to Jionni LaValle — also has a son named Lorenzo Dominic, 5 next month. Farley and Mathews also share 14-month-old son Greyson Valor.