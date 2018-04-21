Justin Timberlake's Son Silas Tells Him Not to Take His Toys In Adorable New Video

Justin Timberlake is adding another musical talent to his resumé — expert toy guitarist.

On Friday, the singer shared a video of himself on social media strumming along on a Disney Junior PJ Masks‘ toy guitar, but it seems as if his 3-year-old son, Silas Randall, isn’t too thrilled with his dad’s new instrument choice.

“Dad life. His toys = my toys. @PJMasksUS,” Timberlake, 37, captioned the video, in which, Silas is heard telling his dad, “Don’t take my stuff,” in the background.

If Silas’ toy choice is anything to go by, seems like Timberlake and wife, Jessica Biel, have a budding musician on their hands.

The couple, along with Silas, is currently in Mexico to attend Biel’s brother’s wedding in Mexico, according to pictures obtained by The Daily Mail.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that the couple had an emergency c-section to deliver their baby boy back in April 2015.

According to an excerpt published by Entertainment Tonight from The Nanny Connie Way: Secrets to Mastering the First Four Months of Parenthood, a new book from celebrity nanny Connie Simpson, while the couple had planned to have a “natural childbirth,” everything changed once Biel, 36, was sent to the hospital to have an “emergency C-section.”

The couple went on to share that their journey with Simpson began “the day we brought our son home from the hospital,” and that when they returned home, they were “exhausted, disillusioned and totally in shock.”