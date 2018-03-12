Family Time! Justin Timberlake Brings Along Jessica Biel and Son Silas as He Kicks Off Tour

Justin Timberlake‘s bringing a special guest with him on tour — his son Silas Randall!

Timberlake brought along his whole family as he prepared to kick off his Man of the Woods world tour, sharing a photo of his son — who turns 3 in April — and wife Jessica Biel in an airport.

“Goin’ on tour. #MOTWTOUR,” he wrote alongside the sweet snap of the family of three holding hands.

The proud papa has also shared that he’d love to have another child with his wife so that Silas could have a sister or a brother.

“I want to have as many kids as we can, if I’m being honest,” he told Beats 1’s Zane Lowe in January, ahead of the release of his new album.

Although he went on to admit that becoming a parent for the first time definitely took him outside of his comfort zone.

“I’ve never felt more inept [in] my life,” he added. “You wake up and all of a sudden there’s this human being you’re responsible for.”

“Everybody tells you that your life is going to change and you’re like, ‘Whatever, I got it,’ ” he continued, adding that these days when he and his wife “have a night off and we get into bed and we sit down and watch a movie or something, we’re like, ‘What did we do before this? Did we go out to dinner? Were we at a bar?’ ”

Justin Timberlake and son Silas Justin Timberlake/YouTube

The singer also revealed how Silas — whose name means ‘man of the woods’ in Latin — served as an inspiration for his new album.

“I talk about everything before Man of the Woods is aspiration and then Man of the Woods really is inspiration because when you have kids, all of a sudden you’re faced with your own childhood, good and bad,” he explained during the Beats 1 interview. “And, ‘Am I going to completely mess this kid up?’ ”

Timberlake continued, “I feel like the success of parenthood is feeling like I failed all day today, but I get to wake up tomorrow and do it again … and hopefully they turn out to be a good human being.”