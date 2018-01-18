Justin Timberlake Wants to Have 'As Many Kids' as He Can with Wife Jessica Biel

Silas Randall will be 3 years old this April, so it’s only natural for fans of Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake to wonder if they plan on adding to their brood. The short answer? Yes.

In between discussions about his upcoming album Man of the Woods, the 36-year-old musician hinted to Beats 1‘s Zane Lowe that he and his actress wife weren’t done expanding their family.

“I want to have as many kids as we can, if I’m being honest,” he admitted, even though he recalls of becoming a parent for the first time, “I’ve never felt more inept my life. You wake up and all of a sudden there’s this human being you’re responsible for.”

Timberlake jokes that Silas is “already running our house” — and that while parenthood has been an amazing experience, there have been some challenges too.

“Everybody tells you that your life is going to change and you’re like, ‘Whatever, I got it,’ ” he explains. “My wife and I …. when we have a night off and we get into bed and we sit down and watch a movie or something, we’re like, ‘What did we do before this? Did we go out to dinner? Were we at a bar? What did we do before this?’ ”

“But it really started to take flight when we had got to a place where we had Silas,” Timberlake says of his upcoming new album, which he named for his son. “We’d been at home — we took like six months, and I didn’t do anything.”

The actor and singer says that he feels “everything before Man of the Woods is aspiration” while the album itself, he explains, represents his life inspiration.

“Because when you have kids, all of a sudden you’re faced with your own childhood, good and bad. And, ‘Am I going to completely mess this kid up?’ ” Timberlake says.

“I feel like the success of parenthood is feeling like I failed all day today, but I get to wake up tomorrow and do it again … and hopefully they turn out to be a good human being.”

Man of the Woods drops Feb. 2, but is available for pre-order now on amazon.com.