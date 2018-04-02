Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Reveal She Had an Emergency C-Section to Deliver Son Silas

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel needed some extra help after things didn’t exactly go according to plan during the birth of their son Silas Randall.

While the couple planned to have a “natural childbirth,” everything changed once Biel, 36, was sent to the hospital to have an “emergency C-section,” according to an excerpt published by Entertainment Tonight from The Nanny Connie Way: Secrets to Mastering the First Four Months of Parenthood, a new book from celebrity nanny Connie Simpson.

Sharing that their journey with Simpson began “the day we brought our son home from the hospital,” the couple wrote that when they returned home, they were “exhausted, disillusioned and totally in shock.”

“I was obsessed with everything organic, toxin-free, natural, and homeopathic for our kid, who came into this world in an operating room through an incision,” they wrote in the ET excerpt.

Silas, who turns 3 on Sunday, was born in April 2015.

Despite the pair’s unexpected delivery experience, the “Filthy” singer, 37, previously revealed that he’d love to have another child with his wife.

“I want to have as many kids as we can, if I’m being honest,” he told Beats 1’s Zane Lowe in January, ahead of the release of his latest album Man of the Woods.

The singer also revealed how Silas — whose name means “man of the woods” in Latin-inspired more than just the name of the singer’s new album.

“I talk about everything before Man of the Woods is aspiration and then Man of the Woods really is inspiration because when you have kids, all of a sudden you’re faced with your own childhood, good and bad. And, ‘Am I going to completely mess this kid up?’ ” he explained.

Timberlake continued, “I feel like the success of parenthood is feeling like I failed all day today, but I get to wake up tomorrow and do it again … and hopefully they turn out to be a good human being.”