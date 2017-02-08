Justin Timberlake Says Fatherhood Initially ‘Broke Me Down’: It Felt Like ‘Spinning Plates’ But ‘If You Drop One, They Die’

As an actor and musician with a 20-year career under his belt, Justin Timberlake has undoubtedly experienced the gamut of ups and downs as far as Hollywood goes.

In fact, the crooner admits that if his own son Silas Randall, 22 months, wanted to pursue a similar profession as his dad, Timberlake would be there to impart some crucial life lessons.

“Would I want my child to follow my path?” Timberlake says in a new interview for The Hollywood Reporter. “You know, I haven’t been able to answer that question in my mind. If he wanted it bad enough, I suppose I could teach him a lot about what not to do.”

Notes the ‘NSYNC alum, 36, “I have some faint images from my childhood. [But] I can’t really remember not being famous.”

As Timberlake’s own childhood memories — specifically, those he suppressed that weren’t the happiest — have matured and developed over the years, they have impacted him greatly, both in how he holds onto these memories and how he puts them into play as a dad.

“You go through your life with your own traumas, big and small, and think, ‘It’s not that bad, I have a lot to be thankful for, my parents did the best they could,’ ” he says.

“But then you have a child of your own, and suddenly it opens all the floodgates, and you’re like, ‘No, no, no! That childhood trauma really did f— me up!’ ”

Timberlake is in a sweet spot right now; those first few months of being a new dad are behind him.

And while The Social Network star is thankful for everything he has experienced as a parent — alongside wife Jessica Biel, 34 — he admits the beginning was rough.

“At first, it broke me down,” he says. “Those first eight months felt like those old [Ed Sullivan] shows where people are balancing spinning plates on poles — except if you drop one, they die.”

Following his recent success for “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” — his Oscar-nominated song from the movie Trolls, in which he voiced main character Branch — Timberlake recently wrapped his newest acting endeavor in Woody Allen‘s latest film.

But the singer is otherwise focusing primarily on music (he’s working on a new album, with a TBD release date) and family for the time being.

“Watching him jump around to ‘Can’t Stop the Feeling!’ starting to learn words because of that song — it’s the best thing in the world,” the proud dad says with a smile of his son. “I’d never have written it if it weren’t for him.”