Justin Timberlake Sums Up ‘Dad Life’ in One Sweet Photo

“Dad life” looks great on Justin Timberlake, who rocked some goofy neon glasses at his 2-year-old son Silas Randall‘s play class on Saturday.

“When you’re the only Dad at the mid-morning play-class, if you stay any longer than 20 minutes… THIS IS YOUR FATE. #dadlife,” the 36-year-old singer captioned his selfie, balancing the toddler-friendly eyewear perhaps pieced together by little Silas.

Timberlake has spoken publicly about fatherhood, even crediting his son with wife Jessica Biel for inspiring his hit track from Trolls, “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”

“You know, we had our son probably six months before. We were still in that new parent fog and this job came up,” Timberlake, who welcomed Silas in April 2015, told Robin Roberts during ABC’s official Academy Award pre-show in February. “And it just seemed like such a great opportunity — it felt serendipitous in a way.”

“I just said to myself: ‘What an opportunity to have something that even down the road I can share with him,’ ” added Timberlake, admitting that most of his music isn’t exactly kid-appropriate.

And last Sunday, he commemorated Father’s Day with a sweet message to Biel and his son, calling them his “2 angels.”

These 2 angels… The greatest gift I've ever known. And, the reason I won't EVER STOP! Happy Fathers Day to all the Dads out there! Hope you are enjoying! #Howearlyistooearlyforafathersdaybeer A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Jun 18, 2017 at 12:44pm PDT

