Fourth Child on the Way for Justin Moore

Justin Moore‘s “Home Sweet Home” is growing by one more.

The country artist, 32, and his wife Kate are expecting their fourth child together, Moore announced on Facebook.

“Kate and I would like to let all of you know that we will be adding to our family, once again. No more dogs, thankfully! Haha,” he wrote, captioning a concert photo. “We are thrilled to announce that we will be having our fourth child in June.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Moore and his wife of almost a decade are already parents to three girls: Rebecca Klein, 2½, Kennedy Faye, 5, and Ella Kole, 6½.

“To have the opportunity to become parents again, is such a blessing and one we are so thankful to God for,” the “Small Town USA” crooner continued in his Facebook post.

“We pray for a healthy baby boy or girl. Our three daughters are super excited, as are we.”

Klein getting a makeover by her sisters. Better her than me. A photo posted by Justin Moore (@justincolemoore) on Dec 20, 2016 at 9:25am PST

Best part about being home #lovemygirls A photo posted by Justin Moore (@justincolemoore) on Dec 6, 2016 at 6:22pm PST

The soon-to-be father of four values giving his children a humble upbringing, the way he was raised.

“People think I am nuts,” Moore told PEOPLE previously of the couple’s decision to relocate from Nashville to his hometown of Poyen, Arkansas.

“But I want my girls to run through the cow pasture to my mom and dad’s house. I want them to go to school where I went to school. It’s important to me to see them growing up and having a normal childhood.”

Beautiful view; and I'm not talking about the ocean. A photo posted by Justin Moore (@justincolemoore) on Jan 1, 2017 at 4:17pm PST

Although the couple haven’t shared whether they will be finding out the sex of their baby on the way — or keeping it a surprise as they’ve done in the past — Moore has said he’s happy with a house full of little women.

“I would want to know, but my wife wanted to wait and she wins most battles,” he told PEOPLE shortly before his daughter Klein‘s birth of wanting to find out the sex.

He added at the time, “I’ve got all girls as of right now. I am sure I will have another one.”