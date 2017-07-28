Teenage Dream! Justin Hartley Was Warned About the Teen Years, But Says His 13-Year-Old Daughter Is a 'Lucky Angel'

There’s no question that This is Us star Justin Hartley is a ladies man, but there’s one girl who’s his real-life princess: his newly teenage daughter.

And lucky for him, it doesn’t seem like Isabella Justice, 13, is having any teen angst.

“Everyone keeps telling me they turn 13, and all of a sudden, they turn into a different person. I’ve got a lucky angel here. I don’t know what’s going on, but she’s fantastic,” Hartley told PEOPLE at Clayton Kershaw’s 5th Annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose Celebrity Tournament at Dodger Stadium on Thursday.

They marked the momentous occasion with a family birthday trip to Walt Disney World. “It was amazing,” Hartley shares. “It was a lot of fun, a lot of rides.”

Disney isn’t the only thing on their to-do list: The Hartleys have a busy summer schedule packed with fun.

“We literally woke up, got in the pool, went to work, hung out on the set of This Is Us for awhile and then we came here. Now we’re going to play some ping pong and have a hot dog or two, and then head home,” Hartley shares.

The two really relish their pool time and even have a fun new water toy to keep them occupied.

“A friend of ours bought us a mechanical bull. It’s the one with the raft around it, and so we get on that. That’s difficult for me for some reason. I think I tore a groin or something doing it,” Hartley jokes.

The proud dad happily admits that his mini-me is better at the bull than he is. “[Isabella’s] much better at it than I am, but that’s part of the fun — trying to stay on the thing.”