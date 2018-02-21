Baby Sister on the Way for Justin Bieber! Dad Jeremy Announces New Wife's Pregnancy

Jordan Runtagh
February 21, 2018 06:05 PM

Justin Bieber‘s about to be a big brother again!

Just days after tying the knot in Jamaica on Monday, Bieber’s father Jeremy has revealed that his new bride Chelsey Rebelo is pregnant. The proud papa-to-be, 42, made the big announcement by sharing a shot on social media of a bikini-clad Rebelo, 29, displaying her bump amid a picturesque natural landscape.

“My beautiful wife and….” he captioned the sweet photo.

Though the couple have yet to announce the sex of the child themselves, TMZ reports that Rebelo is 16-20 weeks along with a baby girl — bringing new meaning to the pink-themed nuptials over the holiday weekend.

This will be the second child for Rebelo, who is mom to daughter Allie, and the third for Bieber, who is father to Jaxon, 8, Jazmyn, 9, and, of course, the 23-year-old “Sorry” superstar.

