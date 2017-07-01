Justin Baldoni Is the Cutest Dad as He Works Out with Daughter Maiya After Tearing His Pec

There’s no dad-bod here!

Justin Baldoni shared a cute Instagram post on Friday of his workout routine, starring daughter Maiya Grace, 2.

The Jane the Virgin star was hard at work after tearing his pec 2½ months ago. His secret to recovering? Push-ups while carrying your toddler on your back.

“After a 2 ½ month recovery from a torn pec- this was the best way ever to finish my first chest workout,” he wrote in the caption. “It’s amazing how we take for granted our mobility. I’ve never been so grateful to be able to do a push-up in my life!!”

He continued, “It’s true… we don’t know what we have until it’s gone.”

The actor, 33, and his wife, Emily Foxler Baldoni, revealed they were expecting a baby boy in early June with an emotional video reveal. This is their second child together.

Alongside the clip, Baldoni shared a letter addressed to the baby, explaining why he was crying.

“This was such a massively profound moment for us… and clearly it hit me hard,” he said. “But thats ok, it’s nothing to be embarrassed about… in fact emotions are to be celebrated! Tears are good!”

Continuing, Baldoni said, “It’s hard to explain, but I feel like my entire life has been about getting ready for this experience and yet at the same time I feel completely inept and not ready to be a dad again.”

The actor said that he’s “learned so much” about fatherhood since Maiya’s arrival, but admitted he still hasn’t perfected parenting.

“To show you that part of being a man is embracing the parts of yourself that you might be ashamed or embarrassed of,” wrote Baldoni. “And that eventually, the side of us that we want to hide from the world will be the side that our future life partner will love more than anything.”