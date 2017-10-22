It’s a Baldoni baby boy!
Jane the Virgin star Justin Baldoni and his wife Emily are parents for a second time — to a son named Maxwell Roland-Samuel Baldoni, PEOPLE confirms exclusively. Born on Wednesday, Oct. 18, little Maxwell measured 21½ inches in length and weighed 8 lbs., 7 oz.
“Our little Maxwell Roland-Samuel Baldoni came into this world on Wednesday and showed us that it was possible for our hearts to double in size … again,” the couple tells PEOPLE exclusively. (They are also parents to 2-year-old daughter Maiya.)
“Maiya is so excited to have a baby brother and is already helping change his diapers and giving him tons of kisses,” add the new parents of two. “We want to thank everyone for all the love and prayers. We are so grateful.”
HE. IS. HERE! Our little Maxwell Roland-Samuel Baldoni came into this world on Wednesday and showed us that it was possible for our hearts to double in size …again. We want to thank everyone for all the love and prayers. We are so grateful. So much more to come. Love Justin, Emily, Maiya and Maxwell #dearmaxwell
The 33-year-old actor announced in May that the couple would be adding to their brood, sharing a touching video featuring Maiya telling friends and family that she’s going to be a big sister.
“Surprise!! With insane amounts of joy, gratitude (and yes, lets be real, a tiny bit of fear) … Emily, Maiya and I are thrilled to announce that our little family is GROWING!!! WHOHOOOO!!!!!!!” he wrote on Instagram.
“Baby Baldoni #2 is currently cooking in the most beautiful, thoughtful, kind, and compassionate oven on the planet @emilybaldoni,” Justin added. “With so much darkness in the world, there’s nothing like the announcement of brand new, pure and innocent life to bring joy to the hearts of the people we love so much.”
The spouses of four years shared exclusive photos from their son’s nursery with PEOPLE in early October, with Justin telling PEOPLE at the time, “The chaos of raising a family is filled with highs and lows and ups and downs, and it’s all about Emily and me coming together as a couple and as a family unit and figuring out how to do this.”
“Raising a child is a big responsibility — but it’s also awesome,” he explained.
What better place to celebrate 31 weeks of baking a little prince. This trip has been amazing and soooo needed before he arrives 🙂 And we get to see our Maiya soon which feels like friggin Christmas! 🎉 #Kauai #31weeks #babymoon __________________________________ @stregiskauai #liveexquisite #srconnoisseur
And while Maiya is, according to her dad, “going to become an amazing big sister who is so nurturing and caring,” he and Emily told PEOPLE earlier this month that there are “some fears” about their shifting family dynamic.
“One is like, ‘How am I ever going to be able to love this little child as much as I love Maiya?’ ” Emily explained. “I know it’s a common fear and it’s very, very real.”
Right now I am trying to practice being present with my family while also taking a few moments each day to smile extra big. It's heavy out there- but we can't let the weight of the world and it's darkness extinguish our collective lights. It's on us to find reasons to smile. Your happiness isn't just for you anymore… It's for all of us. We need it. A smile is contagious. One candle can light thousands. What makes you smile? ________________________________________ " I want you to smile laugh rejoice and be happy… So that others may be made happy too." – `Abdu'l-Bahá #hope #light #love
(Link to full video in my bio) Surprise!! With insane amounts of joy, gratitude (and yes, lets be real, a tiny bit of fear 😳😁)… Emily, Maiya and I are thrilled to announce that our little family is GROWING!!! WHOHOOOO!!!!!!! Baby Baldoni #2 is currently cooking in the most beautiful, thoughtful, kind, and compassionate oven on the planet @emilybaldoni . If you know me, then you know I LOVE surprises.. I mean, what can be better then making someone else smile? With so much darkness in the world, there's nothing like the announcement of brand new, pure and innocent life to bring joy to the hearts of the people we love so much. And whats the point of having a platform and being happy if you keep it all to yourself!? So with that, we hope this video makes you smile. Thank you all! We couldn’t be more grateful to have such an amazing community to love and support us on our next BIG adventure. Here we go! Love The Baldoni’s Oh and P.S – Stay tuned….I think we will release part 2 of this video next week 😉 Whats your guess? #DearMaiya #babybaldoni #babyannouncement #thrilledandterrified
“As most parents say, your heart just expands and your love is there and you fall in love all over again,” she continued, “but before you experience that, there’s a fear of, ‘Oh my gosh, how am I going to fall in love with this little creature like I have with Maiya?’ ”
Added Justin of the challenges, “I think it’s important to talk about because, generally, you read articles like this and it’s really cute — ‘Oh, we love our nursery’ and, ‘Oh, we’re really happy’ and, ‘Oh, life is beautiful‘ — but in reality, all of us are scared out of our minds, we’re stressed, things are crazy. We’re figuring this out like everybody else.”
- Reporting by AILI NAHAS