See All the Photos from Justin and Emily Baldoni’s ‘Bright’ Nursery for Their Son: ‘Light Equals Happiness’

Soon, Jane the Virgin star Justin Baldoni expects his home to descend into “chaos” with the arrival of his second child. Luckily, though, baby boy Baldoni has a “calming” space ready and waiting for him.

The actor and his wife Emily worked with Target to design a “light and bright and clean” nursery for their son — and they’re giving PEOPLE an exclusive inside look.

“Being parents of a toddler [2-year-old daughter Maiya], we’re learning that the house can get really messy really fast, so to have a nursery filled with toys and books, we just wanted to keep the room light and bright,” Emily shares. “It just helps it feel cleaner and less messy.”

The space — filled exclusively with Target products, primarily from the brand’s new Cloud Island line — includes a light wood floor, white walls and white furniture.

“For us, light equals happiness,” explains Justin, 33. “That was one of the nice things about Target’s Cloud Island collection — everything felt very light with very natural and neutral tones, which is really Emily’s and my style. We’re not really into dark or bright colors, and it just calms us down.”

Emily, in particular, is a fan of the white Babyletto Hudson 3-in-1 Convertible Crib ($380) and complementary Scoot 3-Drawer Changer Dresser ($350).

The walls are outfitted with Cloud Island Wire Wall Storage Hexagons in mint ($30) — stuffed full with fun animal plushes also from Cloud Island — as well as critter artwork, like the Cloud Island Wall Canvas Giraffe in neutral gray ($30).

“I love the artwork and that again is their Cloud Island brand, which has so much cool artwork and toys and blankets with really simple patterns,” says Emily. “And there’s so many different things to choose from, so you can mix and match and just make it really personal, but everything still goes together.”

Continues the 33-year-old, “I love the little details of the room — it just adds that flair of character.”

Though Justin and Emily say they didn’t want the room to be all blue, they liked using the color as an accent in smaller pieces, like the Pillowfort Large Storage Basket in navy ($20).

“We like to mix it up,” says Emily. “But the turquoise-ish blue really works with everything else that is light and beige and beautiful. And I love that we drew some gray in there. I have a thing for gray.”

In fact, several products the couple selected are just that shade: the Cloud Island Crib Mobile Two by Two ($30) and Crib Bedding Set Two by Two ($70). Two other items that balance out the blue hue are the uniquely designed bookcases: the Babyletto Dottie Bookcase in white/washed natural ($250) and Spruce Tree Bookcase ($180).

“I think my favorite aspect [of the nursery] is walking in and having it feel calming,” says Justin. “I’m kind of a minimalist. I love open spaces — it makes me feel calm, especially just imagining what it’s going to be like when the boy comes and I have a crying toddler who wants attention, a wife who needs help and a little boy who is hungry.”

“Walking into a room that doesn’t have just toys and stuff everywhere, it’s just a really nice feeling,” he adds. “It’s really good for my sanity.”

The couple — who celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary this year — also donned clothing from Target for their sweet family nursery shoot. Emily picked a comfy dress from the new maternity collection, Isabel Maternity.

Now, with the nursery checked off their to-do list, Justin and Emily are focused on cherishing their last few days as a family of three before their son’s arrival.

“It actually feels really amazing to have the nursery done,” admits Emily. “When you’re about to give birth, it’s like you just go into this nesting mode. You want to clean, you want to organize, you want to get rid of stuff. So that’s basically what I’m doing right now.”

Adds Justin, “We’re grateful that Target came in and helped us with the nursery, but at the end of the day, we now have to figure out how to live in that nursery as parents. And that’s a real thing and it’s scary and it’s hard, but it’s also beautiful.”

“The chaos of raising a family is filled with highs and lows and ups and downs, and it’s all about Emily and me coming together as a couple and as a family unit and figuring out how to do this,” he says.

“Raising a child is a big responsibility — but it’s also awesome,” Justin explains. “Any time we can have a little help from a company like Target to make the nursery nice and really pretty, we really are appreciative.”