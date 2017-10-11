Justin Baldoni and Pregnant Wife Are Ready for Daughter's Adjustment to Baby: 'We Have to Be Okay' with This Phase

Justin Baldoni and wife Emily‘s home is already full of love — but they’re ready for more.

As the couple prepares to welcome their second child, they’re also focused on helping their 2-year-old daughter Maiya prepare for her new role as big sister.

“We are envisioning that Maiya’s going to become an amazing big sister who is so nurturing and caring,” Justin, 33, tells PEOPLE while sharing the details of his son’s new Target-designed nursery.

Regardless, the couple admits there are “some fears” about their changing family dynamic. “One is like, ‘How am I ever going to be able to love this little child as much as I love Maiya?’ ” Emily explains. “I know it’s a common fear and it’s very, very real.”

“As most parents say, your heart just expands and your love is there and you fall in love all over again,” she continues, “but before you experience that, there’s a fear of, ‘Oh my gosh, how am I going to fall in love with this little creature like I have with Maiya?’ ”

Additionally, Emily says that she and her Jane the Virgin star husband have learned a few “tips and tools” about how to make Maiya “feel like this baby is her baby.”

“Of course, there’s also fear in me that she is going to feel neglected,” she admits. “Because she’s been the only child for over two years now and all of a sudden, here’s this little baby.”

Emily continues, “We have to be okay with her going through that transformation, and I feel in my gut that she’s going to handle this role beautifully. She’s a little nurturer, she’s very generous, she’s very loving. I think she’s going to be an amazing big sister, but we have to allow however long she takes to get used to this.”

And little Maiya is certainly curious. “We’ve definitely talked to her a lot about the belly and the baby’s in the belly, and it’s her little brother,” the second-time mom-to-be shares.

As Emily’s due date approaches, Justin says the couple has focused on being “completely present” during their final days as a family of three – despite chaotic schedules.

“Obviously, my job as Emily’s husband is to support her on her birth plan, and this home birth and getting things ready,” says Justin. “It’s just very challenging and overwhelming.”

“I think it’s important to talk about because, generally, you read articles like this and it’s really cute — ‘Oh, we love our nursery’ and, ‘Oh, we’re really happy’ and, ‘Oh, life is beautiful’ — but in reality, all of us are scared out of our minds, we’re stressed, things are crazy,” he adds. “We’re figuring this out like everybody else.”

One main thing they’re still figuring out? Baby boy Baldoni’s name. “We’re going to wait to see him and get a feeling for who he is,” says Emily. “That’s what we did with Maiya as well, because they really do come into this world with their own essence and personality … We’re going to wait to just meet him first.”