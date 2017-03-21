Jurnee Smollett-Bell Says Breastfeeding Is the Trick to Keeping Her Son Quiet on Flights

He’s only 4 months old, but Jurnee Smollett-Bell‘s son Hunter Zion already has the frequent-flyer thing down.

The Underground actress spoke to PEOPLE about her trick in getting Hunter — whom she says has already “taken 12 flights” — soothed when it comes to air travel.

“Hunter is incredible on flights. He sleeps,” says Smollett-Bell, 30. “I breastfeed him — this is what my sister told me, and my mom, said, ‘Feed him on the way up and feed him on landing, so the ears don’t pop.’ ”

“I wish we could give him a frequent-flyer number, but since he’s a lap baby, they don’t let you do it,” she jokes.

The former child star admits that it’s hard to “pinpoint one thing” she loves most about being a new mom, but that the ability to reflect on how she is changing is a big one.

“He’s teaching me so much about myself. He’s teaching me so much about love,” Smollett-Bell says of her first child. “I see myself in him, and I start to love that about myself even more.”

“It’s like I see the world differently now, through his eyes,” she continues. “He makes me reassess, really, what matters.”

Never knew love like this before 😍😩❤️ @josiahbell A post shared by Jurnee Smollett Bell (@jurneebell) on Dec 31, 2016 at 6:32pm PST

Smollett-Bell shared on Tuesday’s episode of Harry that her son already takes after his dad Josiah Bell, who is a musician.

“[Hunter] will smack the piano,” she tells Harry Connick Jr. “The lullaby my husband puts our son to sleep with is so random. It’s ‘Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough’ by Michael Jackson.”

“The crazy thing is this is the only song now that soothes Hunter,” she adds. “We have to keep [it] on repeat and we’re just walking around the house, bouncing him, with our cell phones.”