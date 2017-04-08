Jurnee Smollett-Bell Shares First Full Photo of Infant Son Hunter

Baby’s first selfie!

Jurnee Smollett-Bell shared the first photo of her nearly 5-month-old son Hunter on Instagram Friday. “My fellas. So in love… they make my heart explode,” the Underground actress captioned a family photo of herself with husband Josiah Bell and their baby boy.

The proud parents, who tied the knot in October 2010, announced the birth of their first child, Hunter Zion Bell, on social media in November 2016 and have been sharing photos of their son ever since, but this was the first time Smollett-Bell, 30, had posted a full, front-facing photo.

✨✨My fellas. So in love…they make my heart explode 😍😍❤❤❤✨✨@josiahbell #HunterZionBell A post shared by Jurnee Smollett Bell (@jurneebell) on Apr 7, 2017 at 5:25pm PDT

Never knew love like this before 😍😩❤️ @josiahbell A post shared by Jurnee Smollett Bell (@jurneebell) on Dec 31, 2016 at 6:32pm PST

The former child star recently admitted to PEOPLE that it’s hard to “pinpoint one thing” she loves most about being a new mom, but that the ability to reflect on how she is changing is a big one.

“He’s teaching me so much about myself. He’s teaching me so much about love,” Smollett-Bell said of Hunter. “I see myself in him, and I start to love that about myself even more.”

“It’s like I see the world differently now, through his eyes,” she continues. “He makes me reassess, really, what matters.”