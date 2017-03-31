June Diane Raphael Says ‘Going to Work Is the Vacation’: I Have ‘Respect for Women Who Stay at Home’ with Kids

June Diane Raphael may be a working mom, but she admits that she has the easier deal than moms who stay home with their children.

The Grace and Frankie star sat down with PEOPLE Now to talk work/parenting balance, and how much respect she has for women who parent full time.

“To me, parenting at home and being a mother who stays at home is the harder job,” says Raphael, who is mom to sons Sam, 6 months, and Gus, 2½, with actor-comedian husband Paul Scheer.

“Going to work is the vacation,” adds the actress, 37, who says she doesn’t bring her kids to set. “[Work is] the easy part of my life, and I have so much respect for women who stay at home and take care of the children, ’cause I find it to be incredibly challenging and the harder job, make no mistake about it.”

Raphael shares that she looks to her Grace and Frankie costar Brooklyn Decker, who returned to work three weeks after welcoming son Hank in September 2015 — with her baby boy in tow.

“She already looked amazing and was breastfeeding beautifully, and everything was just perfect,” the mother of two explains of Decker, 29, who is married to former tennis star Andy Roddick.

“I was like, ‘I gotta be taking advice from her,’ ” Raphael continues. ” ‘I’m not the sage, wisened mom here. She [knows exactly] what she’s doing, and I’m gonna watch this very closely.’ ”

She adds, “I was like, ‘This was not my experience, and I need to learn.’ “