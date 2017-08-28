Julia Stiles Braves Camping with Her 8-Month Baby Bump – All in the Name of Good Music

Mommy and me … by the campfire.

Pregnant actress Julia Stiles braved the great outdoors over the weekend, visiting the Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington state to see Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats perform with Kings of Leon.

“That time I went camping, nearly eight months pregnant, just to see @nathanielrateliff and the @nightsweatsnc,” Stiles wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of herself cradling her baby bump and toting a maternity pillow, with tents visible in the background.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

That time I went camping, nearly eight months pregnant, just to see @nathanielrateliff and the @nightsweatsnc A post shared by Stiley Jay (@missjuliastiles) on Aug 27, 2017 at 9:10am PDT

RELATED VIDEO: Julia Stiles Expecting First Child

Stiles’ rep confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively in June that the 36-year-old star and her fiancé Preston J. Cook are expecting their first child.

The parents-to-be met on the set of 2015’s Blackway, where Cook worked as a camera assistant, and got engaged on Christmas Eve 2015.

Alright, I couldn't resist. A post shared by Stiley Jay (@missjuliastiles) on Aug 1, 2017 at 6:15pm PDT

FROM PEN: Heath Ledger Turns The Camera On Himself in Revealing New Documentary

RELATED: Julia Stiles Steps Out for the First Time Since Pregnancy Announcement

Since her pregnancy news broke, Stiles has been out and about promoting her new series Riviera, putting her curves on display.

Sharing a bump pic earlier this month — her first on social media — the 10 Things I Hate About You star admitted in the caption, “Alright, I couldn’t resist.”