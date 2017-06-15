Julia Stiles Shows Off Baby Bump at Paris Premiere of Her New Show, Riviera

Julia Stiles has a lot to celebrate these days, with her first child on the way and her new 10-part thriller series, Riviera, set to debut on the U.K.’s Sky Atlantic Thursday.

So it’s no wonder the 36-year-old actress was all smiles on Wednesday night as she hit the red carpet at the Cinema Elysees Biarritz for Riviera‘s Paris premiere.

Showing off her growing baby bump, the 10 Things I Hate About You star wore a ruffled, black, floor-length gown with silver star details and a spaghetti strap halter top.

Her hair pulled back, Stiles accessorized the look with minimal makeup and a matching star silver necklace — placing her hand over her bump as she posed for photographers.

On Monday, Stiles’ rep confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively that the star and her fiancé, Preston J. Cook, will welcome their first child later this year.

The couple met on the set of 2015’s Go with Me, where Cook worked as a camera assistant.

Since the couple’s engagement on Christmas Eve 2015 at a private residence in Isla Grande, Colombia, the two have been in no rush when it comes to saying, “I do.”

“I’m not getting a ton of marital advice,” Stiles, 36, told PEOPLE in 2016. “We’re really slow on the wedding planning so I haven’t really been soliciting advice. Somebody told me about radical empathy, but I’m still trying to figure out what that means. I’m trying to figure out what makes it radical.”

This week, Stiles has been on a promotional tour for Riviera. She made her red carpet baby bump debut at Halcyon Gallery in London on Tuesday.

In Riviera, Stiles plays Georgiana — a woman recently married to Constantine Clios, a billionaire killed in a yacht explosion in the South of France. Upon his death, Georgiana discovers their lavish lifestyle was made possible by criminal behavior, including murder.