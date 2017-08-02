Mom-to-Be Julia Stiles Shows Off Her Baby Bump on Social Media for the First Time: ‘I Couldn’t Resist’

Julia Stiles‘ little one is growing fast!

The Riviera star used Instagram to share her first personal baby-bump snap to social media: a mirror selfie in which her growing belly is clearly visible under a fitted black dress.

“Alright, I couldn’t resist,” Stiles, 36, captioned the cute shot, posted Wednesday.

The 10 Things I Hate About You star’s rep confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively in June that she and her fiancé — camera assistant Preston J. Cook, whom she met on the set of the 2015 thriller Blackway — were expecting their first child later this year.

Since the news broke, Stiles has been out and about promoting Riviera, putting her baby bump on display for the first time in a pretty geometric-patterned dress while attending the show’s launch in mid-June.

Though engaged, the parents-to-be aren’t in a rush to walk down the aisle. Speaking to PEOPLE in 2016 following the 2015 Christmas Eve proposal, the actress said, “We’re really slow on the wedding planning so I haven’t really been soliciting advice.”

Stiles added, “Somebody told me about radical empathy, but I’m still trying to figure out what that means. I’m trying to figure out what makes it radical.”