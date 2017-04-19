How Julia Roberts Talks to Her Kids About Beauty: ‘You Don’t Want to Mess Them Up’

Julia Roberts is the 2017 World’s Most Beautiful Woman! Learn her secrets to staying young — and subscribe now for this special edition featuring over 50 pages of beauties — only in PEOPLE!

The bevy of reasons Julia Roberts was just named PEOPLE’s World’s Most Beautiful Woman — for the fifth time — would take a lifetime to cover. But one definitely worth calling out? How she discusses the idea of beauty with her children.

“It’s an interesting navigation because you don’t want to mess them up, you don’t want to make them aware of something that was better that they weren’t aware of,” Roberts tells PEOPLE’s editor-in-chief Jess Cagle in this week’s cover story, on newsstands Friday.

“I think as long as everybody smells good and has a smile on their face, that’s a beauty regime!” jokes the Oscar-winning actress, 49, who’s mom to son Henry Daniel, 9½, and twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 12, with Danny Moder, her husband of almost 15 years.

Do her kids take after Mom when it comes to comedic timing?

“They all have a very keen sense of humor,” Roberts says. “They all have a sort of different style of humor, but I do think they are all pretty funny, and I really hope they get that from me because that’s what I tell everybody.”

Roberts tells PEOPLE style and beauty director Andrea Lavinthal that her kids’ fashion sensibilities are all evolving differently.

“Probably Finn is the most fashion-oriented,” she says. “Hazel has just a natural style and Henry has a real, kind of athletic style.”