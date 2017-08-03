Cool Dad Alert! Ju-Ju-Be Set to Launch New XY Collection: Diaper Bags for the Fashion-Forward Father on the Go

Calling all guys in need of a cool tote to stay stylish while performing fatherly duties: Ju-Ju-Be‘s got your back.

The baby bag brand just announced their brand-new XY Collection: five unique, durable and practical bags tailored specifically toward the dad who’s balancing work and parenting. The players? Helix, Vector, Clone, Base and Hatch — a lineup of backpacks, messenger bags and duffels, each in a variety of colors.

“The modern dad is knee deep in dirty diapers and often flying solo with the kids. Conventional bags don’t meet the needs of hands-on super dads, and traditional diaper bags are often too feminine in design,” Ju-Ju-Be said in a press release about what inspired them to come up with the collection.

Added the company of the new line, “XY bags can stand up to the riggers of parenthood, and look good enough for dad to take to work.”

The new line joins an already-impressive lineup of mold-breaking bags from Ju-Ju-Be — including these standouts.

The Ju-Ju-Be XY Collection for dads launches Aug. 15 at stores nationwide and online at www.ju-ju-be.com, with five bags retailing from $80 to $160 each.