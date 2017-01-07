NBA Star J.R. Smith Reveals His Wife Gave Birth to Their Daughter 5 Months Early

Cleveland Cavalier J.R. Smith and his wife Jewel have had a difficult start to 2017.

In a video posted to Uninterrupted, the couple — who have been married since last August — shared that Jewel gave birth to the couple’s third daughter five months before her due date.

“We’ve got very important news,” J.R. said in the beginning of the video.

“Hi, everybody,” Jewel continued. “We decided to share with the world what’s been going on with our family the past five days. We know a lot of you guys congratulated us on the expectancy of our little baby girl, but we had her five months early. She’s five days old today and her name is Dakota and she weighs one pound.”

Jewel continued, explaining the couple’s motives for reaching out to the public.

“We know we’re not the only family going through this, who has been through this, and who will ever go through it. That’s why we decided to share what we’re going through with you guys. Please keep us in your prayers and we’ll do the same for everyone else.”

The couple shared the happy news that they were expecting baby Dakota on Uninterrupted last October. After explaining that he would be re-signing with the Cavaliers, J.R. revealed one other exciting piece of news.

.@TheRealJRSmith and family are beyond thrilled to be back with the @cavs but also have some other BIG news to share. pic.twitter.com/NvC9bXjtTt — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) October 15, 2016

“Oh yeah, and one more surprise: we’re having another baby,” Smith said.

On Friday, Jewel took to her Instagram account to share a Bible verse with the caption, “Sincerely thanking God for Another Day of Life.”