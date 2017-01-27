So Sweet! Josh Kelley Shares Photo of His ‘Little Buddy’ Joshua Jr.

Josh Kelley is one proud papa!

The musician took to Instagram Thursday to share a brand new snap of newborn son Joshua Bishop with wife Katherine Heigl.

“Little buddy!!! @katherineheigl took this photo !! She gets angles,” Kelley, 37, captioned the black-and-white photo of himself cradling a sleeping Joshua, who is resting his head on his dad’s shoulder.

The family — including the couple’s daughters Adalaide, 4½, and Naleigh, 8 — are featured in this week’s PEOPLE cover story, where they talk about their new life as a family of five.

“We’re at the point where we’re really obsessed with him!” says the Grey’s Anatomy alum, 38, of her new baby boy. “With a newborn, you’re forced to be still … and you have this beautiful reason to do that.”

Adds Heigl of herself and her daughters, “This little boy is going to have all these girls fawning over him.”

Heigl is set to go back to work in February to promote her new CBS series Doubt, which premieres Feb. 15. But just because she’s jumping back onto the small screen, she says that doesn’t mean she’s necessarily done expanding her family.

“I’d get pregnant again, and I still am very inspired by adoption. I also have been thinking a lot about fostering. It’s all up in the air,” the actress admits, smiling. “And I’m okay with that!”