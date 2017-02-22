Baby Smiles! Josh Kelley Shares Cute Snap of His ‘Happy Little Dude’ with Katherine Heigl

He’s a morning person!

Joshua Bishop Jr., the 9-week-old son of Josh Kelley and Katherine Heigl, was all smiles and bright eyes in an Instagram photo shared by his dad Wednesday.

“He’s a happy little dude in the morning!!” Kelley, 37, captioned the adorable shot of his son, outfitted in a bear-print shirt and resting on a fluffy white surface. “Love this little buddy.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

He's a happy little dude in the morning !! Love this little buddy A post shared by Josh Kelley (@joshbkelley) on Feb 22, 2017 at 9:10am PST

RELATED VIDEO: Katherine Heigl Talks Life With New Baby Boy Joshua Jr.

The proud parents, whose family resides in Utah, have not been shy about sharing glimpses into moments with their new little boy.

“How @joshbkelley is finishing off his birthday, with sleepy snuggles from his namesake!” Heigl, 38, captioned a January snap of her son and musician husband.

“Could not be more grateful for this extraordinary man and for this extraordinary day that he was born!”

Real men wear pink polka dot robes!! @katherineheigl caught this moment ! Feel like all we do is feed this ravenous fella A post shared by Josh Kelley (@joshbkelley) on Feb 11, 2017 at 1:48pm PST

Mom caught us nappin on the job!!! #thejoshuas A post shared by Josh Kelley (@joshbkelley) on Jan 30, 2017 at 11:44am PST

The Doubt star opened up to PEOPLE shortly after Joshua’s birth about how his arrival has affected their new family of five, which includes daughters Adalaide, 4½, and Naleigh, 8.

“This little boy is going to have all these girls fawning over him,” she admitted, adding, “We’re at the point where we’re really obsessed with him!”

“With a newborn, you’re forced to be still … and you have this beautiful reason to do that.”