Josh Holloway’s Family ‘All Sleep in the Same Room’: ‘I Wake Up Thinking About How Beautiful My Children Are’

It’s all about family for Josh Holloway.

“At home, we all sleep in the same room, so I wake up thinking about how beautiful my children are, lying there sleeping,” the star of the sci-fi drama Colony, 47, tells Women’s Health for its February issue.

“And also how annoying it can be when they wake up,” jokes Holloway of son Hunter Lee, 2½, and daughter Java Kumala, 7½, his children with wife of 12 years Yessica.

When asked what the Lost alum thinks his sexiest quality is, the actor is just as reluctant about his heartthrob status as his former character James “Sawyer” Ford.

“God, none – I’m so goofy! I’m a really good dad. Is that sexy?” he says. “I’m completely in love with my children and I participate in their lives on every level.”

Holloway admits that he agrees wholeheartedly that your romantic partner should also be your best friend.

“You need someone that you don’t always have to be romantic with,” he says. “My wife and I have been together for 18 years, so sometimes we’re like, ‘Let’s just be friends right now’. It takes the pressure off.”

If he had a month to do as he pleased, the notoriously private (and nature-loving) actor’s wish list is no surprise.

“I’d head to Jackson Hole. We have a cabin there,” he explains. “We snowboard in the winter, and in the summer we ATV and hike and look at all the wildlife – it’s amazing. To me, it’s the jewel of the world.”