Josh and Heather Altman Reveal Their Daughter's Name (and a Risqué Cake) During Baby Shower

Josh and Heather Bilyeu Altman are getting ready to be parents!

The Million Dollar Listing spouses were gifted with a gorgeous baby shower this weekend to celebrate the impending arrival of their first child — a daughter they plan to name Alexis Kerry Altman.

“We wanted a name that started with an A. It was a toss up between Aspen and Alexis,” the couple tell PEOPLE exclusively. “We could picture her as a blonde or brunette as an Alexis because we don’t know if she’s gonna have her dad’s tan, dark features, or her mom’s beautiful blonde hair.”

“Her initials are A.K.A.,” they add. “The middle name, Kerry, is after Heather’s late father Kerry Bilyeu, who passed from cancer five years ago.”

So excited to welcome our baby girl Alexis Kerry Altman. Only 9 weeks away! #babyalexis #babyshower #welcomebabyalexis @theheatheraltman A photo posted by Josh Altman (@thejoshaltman) on Jan 22, 2017 at 12:57pm PST

In photos shared exclusively with PEOPLE, fans can get a glimpse of some of the décor and treats sprucing up the event. Desserts included pink and white confections like cake balls and an assortment of cupcakes, decorated with flowers and mini champagne bottles.

The standout? A anatomically themed cake designed to represent childbirth, with a baby’s head poking out from a strawberry center.

“So excited to welcome our baby girl Alexis Kerry Altman. Only 9 weeks away! #babyalexis #babyshower #welcomebabyalexis,” Altman, 37, captioned a photo of himself with his hand over the belly of his expectant wife as the couple stands underneath gold letter balloons that spell out “ALEXIS.”

Alexis we can't wait to meet you!!! #babyalexis #babyshowerfun🍼 @theheatheraltman A photo posted by Danielle Seligson (@styledbydanielleklein) on Jan 22, 2017 at 4:03pm PST

Sneak peak at my baby shower decor!!! Thank you Danielle @backdropinabox! These flowers are stunning!! #paperflowers #flowers #babyshower #babygirlaltman A video posted by Heather Bilyeu Altman (@theheatheraltman) on Jan 17, 2017 at 1:28pm PST

The Altmans were married in April 2016 and announced their pregnancy news this past September. Alexis will be the first child for both.

“I am having a little angel baby girl and I am going to spoil the hell out of her,” Altman previously told Extra of his plans for first-time fatherhood.