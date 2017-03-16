Heather Bilyeu Altman’s Baby Girl with Josh Altman Could Come Any Minute: ‘Contractions Are Happening as We Speak’

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles‘ Josh and Heather Bilyeu Altman are preparing for the arrival of their baby girl Alexis Kerry — or rather, they’ve already prepared, considering she could be here any minute.
“The contractions are happening as we speak,” Bilyeu Altman joked to Extra about being so close to giving birth.
Of having a daughter, she says, “I have a built-in best friend for life now, and Josh just doubled the trouble.”
“There’s going to be a little girl running around that is going to be very, very spoiled,” adds Altman, 37.
Bilyeu Altman, who recently participated in a stunning maternity photoshoot, shared how she’s feeling about her pregnancy body.
“I’m so proud of every curve and pound I put on, so I wanted to document it and have it,” she said during the interview, which took place at the couple’s home in Beverly Hills, California.
My little girl is going to be here in 6 weeks 6 days! I can't believe it! It literally seemed like it was a lifetime away and suddenly I feel like I have no time to finish everything I need to do before she gets here! I'm feeling great overall but the exhaustion at the end of the day is kicking in now and the waddling is starting to happen…haha! Feeling anxious and excited all at the same time! I still can't believe that there is a little human dancing in my stomach right now that is going to be mine to hold, and snuggle and love and be responsible for the rest of my life! #staytuned #33weekspregnant 🤰💗👶🏼
Altman isn’t worried about how becoming a father might make him less effective when it comes to selling homes, noting, “It might make me even more of a gangster of real estate.”
“It’s been pretty easy for me. I’m not going to lie,” he added of his wife’s pregnancy.