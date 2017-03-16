Heather Bilyeu Altman’s Baby Girl with Josh Altman Could Come Any Minute: ‘Contractions Are Happening as We Speak’

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles‘ Josh and Heather Bilyeu Altman are preparing for the arrival of their baby girl Alexis Kerry — or rather, they’ve already prepared, considering she could be here any minute.

“The contractions are happening as we speak,” Bilyeu Altman joked to Extra about being so close to giving birth.

Of having a daughter, she says, “I have a built-in best friend for life now, and Josh just doubled the trouble.”

“There’s going to be a little girl running around that is going to be very, very spoiled,” adds Altman, 37.

Happy Birthday "Big Daddy"! Wishing you the the best year yet! Love me 😘 A post shared by Heather Bilyeu Altman (@theheatheraltman) on Mar 11, 2017 at 8:00am PST

Bilyeu Altman, who recently participated in a stunning maternity photoshoot, shared how she’s feeling about her pregnancy body.

“I’m so proud of every curve and pound I put on, so I wanted to document it and have it,” she said during the interview, which took place at the couple’s home in Beverly Hills, California.

When we were 5 months pregnant @thejoshaltman #TBT A post shared by Heather Bilyeu Altman (@theheatheraltman) on Mar 16, 2017 at 9:55am PDT

Altman isn’t worried about how becoming a father might make him less effective when it comes to selling homes, noting, “It might make me even more of a gangster of real estate.”

“It’s been pretty easy for me. I’m not going to lie,” he added of his wife’s pregnancy.