Josh Gad's Kids Are 'a Little' Confused By His Beauty and the Beast Poster: 'I Look Like a Psychopath'

Josh Gad is no stranger to the Disney universe.

He’s known worldwide for his portrayal of Olaf, everyone’s favorite snowman, in Frozen, but his turn as LeFou in Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast will be the first time his kids will actually get to watch their dad in a film.

“What’s funny is this will be the first time that they actually see Daddy in the flesh on screen,” Gad, 36, told reporters during the film’s world premiere Thursday at the El Capitan theater in Hollywood, California.

“I haven’t showed them [The] Wedding Ringer. I don’t think it’s appropriate,” he joked.

Gad has made daughters Isabella Eve, 3, and Ava Tanya, 6, fans of his animated work, but he might need to give them a little extra oomph with LeFou — because they aren’t sold.

“They’re used to my voice, but they’re a little confused about the fact that I look like a psychopath on the poster,” he admits.

“I’m very excited to see how they react tonight,” continues the star, who originated the role of Elder Cunningham in Broadway’s Tony Award-winning Trey Parker and Matt Stone musical Book of Mormon. “It will be their first time seeing it.”

And according to Gad, his eyes will be peeled in the direction of his daughters, not the big screen. “The only reason I’m sitting through this is to see how they react because I’ve seen it now twice, and I can’t watch myself,” he says.

Beauty and the Beast hits theaters nationwide March 17.