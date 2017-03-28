Sweet Serenade! Josh Duhamel and Son Axl Sing Fergie Happy Birthday in Adorable Video: ‘Love You Madly’

HAPPY BIRTHDAY FERGIE FERG!!!

Josh Duhamel wished wife Fergie a happy 42nd birthday on Monday with help from their son, 3-year-old Axl Jack.

In a video clip posted to Twitter, Duhamel and his toddler held signs reading “Happy Birthday” and “Mommy,” respectively, while they sang to the absent pop star with a group including the actor’s Simon vs. The Homo Sapiens Agenda castmate Nick Robinson.

Duhamel, 44, finished the sweet serenade by pulling out a cupcake in his wife’s honor – before it was quickly snatched up by Axl.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY FERGIE FERG!!! Love you madly, JD, Axl and Company,” wrote Duhamel.

Fergie responded with a Twitter message of her own, writing, “I love u fam!!!”

The happy couple celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary earlier this year, enjoying a beach trip with Axl in tow.

Axl – who was born in August 2013 – is the pair’s only child.