WATCH: Josh Duhamel Has an Adorable Dance-Off With Son Axl for His 4th Birthday

Who doesn’t love a dance-off for their birthday?

That’s exactly what Josh Duhamel did for his 4-year-old son Axl Jack, who danced around with his dad to Katy Perry‘s “E.T.” on Tuesday night.

The proud dad posted a video of their dance on Twitter, tagging his wife, 42-year-old singer Fergie, and writing, “I can’t think of a better way to celebrate a 4th birthday Happy birthday Axilito!”

I can't think of a better way to celebrate a 4th birthday. Happy birthday Axlito! @Fergie pic.twitter.com/8xx4pFdNvp — Josh Duhamel (@joshduhamel) August 30, 2017

Fergie took to Instagram to post photos of herself and Axl, writing in the first post, “happy 4th bday axl jack!!! i love you -mommy 🎂🎂🎉🎉💛💚💙💜 #axljack.”

happy 4th bday axl jack!!! i love you -mommy 🎂🎂🎉🎉 ❤️💛💚💙💜 #axljack A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on Aug 29, 2017 at 3:52pm PDT

In June, the Transformers actor, 44, admitted to sharing a passion for sports with his son.

“I’m totally going to be that dad,” Duhamel shared with PEOPLE. “I’ll be the dad on the sidelines coaching.”

But while Axl may be a little young to join his own team just yet, Duhamel thinks there are valuable life lessons he can learn from playing sports in the future.

“You learn how to win and lose and be on a team,” he says. “He doesn’t need to be a professional athlete, but he should learn how to be on a team and compete because that’s what the real world is about.”