Josh Duhamel Uses M&Ms to Help Teach His Son Axl Tee-Ball: I Might 'Have a Kid with Diabetes'

Josh Duhamel is determined to have a baseball-playing son — and isn’t above bribing him a little along the way.

During a Friday chat with Ellen DeGeneres on her daytime talk show, the Love, Simon star revealed his 4-year-old son Axl Jack with ex Fergie is being fully exposed to both of his parents’ loves.

“He is in hip-hop class, and I also have him in tee-ball starting this week, which is gonna be awesome,” says Duhamel, 45, who has long been a fan of the sport and even played ’70s-era Major League Baseball pitcher Bill “Spaceman” Lee in the 2016 film Spaceman.

“Mom puts him in hip-hop clothes, I put him in tee-ball clothes,” the actor explains.

While Axl is still learning the ropes of the sport, his dad has figured out a winning strategy — one that involves chocolate.

“Anybody who has kids understands they have no idea what baseball even is or what they’re supposed to do, so I put M&Ms on each base,” Duhamel recalls. “And I set up the tee and I have him hit the ball, and he gets to go to first base if he gets the ball past me.”

“And every time he gets there, he gets an M&M,” says the Las Vegas alum. “So I don’t know if I’m going to have a kid with diabetes by the time he’s 7 years old, but he’s gonna learn how to play baseball.”

During his appearance, the star also commented on Fergie’s recent controversial performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the NBA All-Star Game.

“I think that she would probably admit that it was not her best work. But the girl’s crazy-talented, she really is. And she’s an amazing woman, an amazing human being,” Duhamel says.

“It’s hard to see someone you care about get beat up like that. But that’s the business — you’re in this business, and you put yourself out there; sometimes you win, and sometimes you don’t,” he adds.